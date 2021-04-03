Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,553 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

