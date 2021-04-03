Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $48.83 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.