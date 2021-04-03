Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

