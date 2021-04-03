Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

