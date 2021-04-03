Virtu Financial LLC Sells 14,164 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

UPS opened at $171.28 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.19. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

