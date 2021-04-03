Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

