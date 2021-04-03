VITE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.55 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $71.55 million and $20.55 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00062695 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,011,762,797 coins and its circulating supply is 479,191,686 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

