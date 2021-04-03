Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0036

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $27,498.51 and approximately $29.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00288956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.44 or 0.00752670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028062 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

