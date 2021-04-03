VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,293 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 585,702 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VMware were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,599. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

