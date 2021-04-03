VNT Chain (VNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142,776.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $142,776.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

