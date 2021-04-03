Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,475 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1,077.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $251.11 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.03.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

