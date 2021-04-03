Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,009,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $15,277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ITUB stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

