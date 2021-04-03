Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 144,770 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FR opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

