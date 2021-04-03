Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 339,015 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Riot Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

