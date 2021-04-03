Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 104,007 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 204.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Adient worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Adient by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $43.10 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

