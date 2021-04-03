Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 359,682 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 605.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,682 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Everi worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

EVRI stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

