Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 47,541 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2,054.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,541 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 147,436 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 146,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

