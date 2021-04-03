Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 8,247 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.