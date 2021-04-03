Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 186,568 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 186,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,775,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,742 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

