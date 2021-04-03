Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,498 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.43 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $944,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

