Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,942 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $114.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

