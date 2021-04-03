Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,231 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Navient worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Navient by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

