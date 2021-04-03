Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,896,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

