Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,554 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Toro worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Toro by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,843,000 after purchasing an additional 151,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,517 shares of company stock worth $4,911,616. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.