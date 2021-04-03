Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 823.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

