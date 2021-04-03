Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,275 shares of company stock worth $10,719,369. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

