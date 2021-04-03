Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $388.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $180.16 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

