Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of eHealth worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

