Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 359.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,345 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 190,372 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

