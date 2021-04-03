Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,432 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

AVB opened at $186.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.27 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.