Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 509.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,950 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Boot Barn worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.