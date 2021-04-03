Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.37 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 282,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

