Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.58 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $254.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.94 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average of $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

