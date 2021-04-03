Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.60 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insulet by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 7.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $155.51 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.