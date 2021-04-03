Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

