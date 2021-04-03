Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $6.42 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $252.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average is $229.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

