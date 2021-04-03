Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,289 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DouYu International worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DouYu International by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

