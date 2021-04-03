Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

