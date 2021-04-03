Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

AMBA stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

