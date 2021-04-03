Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,623 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Personalis worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

