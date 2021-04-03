Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.