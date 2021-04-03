Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 115,806 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 137.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 461,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

