Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 417.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 122,544 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

