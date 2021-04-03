Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 110,476 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110,476 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of The Chemours worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 626,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.