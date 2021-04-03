Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 16,548 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.