Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 272,343 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,343 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,542 shares of company stock worth $1,549,677. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.20 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

