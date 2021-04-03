Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 39,109 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.94 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

