Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $5.23 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

