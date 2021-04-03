Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $9,395,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

