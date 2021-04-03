Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $6.38 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alliant Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

